An All-Oasis Club Night Is Coming to the U.K.

Oi! If you’re not a right wanker and want to drink a coupla pints and dance with a few birds to the most BIBLICAL rock ‘n’ roll to come out of Manchester, England, there’s a new club night coming to the U.K. (and hopefully the U.S.) that plays all Oasis, all night long. Mad fer it m8!

NME reports that the “world’s only non-stop Oasis club night” is heading to London, Manchester, and Dublin starting March 13, and promises to churn out four hours of banger after banger of nothing but Oasis that’ll be sure to get the inside of your parka and have you baking like a Sunday roast under a heat lamp at the local carver’s.

Videos by VICE

With seven albums under their belt, and loads of B-sides and live tracks to pull from, there’s plenty of material for a few hours of snogging under the disco ball. And it’s probably the closest Oasis fans will ever get to a reunion, considering Liam—who recently joked he contracted coronavirus only to realize his house was “just hot”—and Noel Gallagher’s longstanding blood feud and the fact that Liam claimed Noel turned down a whopping £100 million offer (that’s $127,779,500 to us yanks) for an Oasis reunion tour. Noel vehemently denied the existence of such an offer, and has blamed Liam’s colorfully insulting tweets for there being zero chance of a tour or reconciliation. Still, Liam assured a reunion is on the way, recently telling NME, “it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

The Olympic-level shit talkers prove blood isn’t always thicker than water, with Liam lobbing classic digs at his former bandmate, including (but not limited to) calling him “a fat fuck,” “a massive cunt,” “Mr. Kiss Arse,” and captioning photos of Noel with “POTATO,” insinuating that his big brother looks like the vegetable. Noel is no innocent either, calling Liam “a fucking knobhead,” “a man with a fork in a world of soup,” and tweeting earlier this month that Liam’s new single “Once” is “the exact amount of times it should be played.”

If there’s ever a club night where a DJ plays clips of the brothers delivering brutal jibes at each other, count me in.

Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”

