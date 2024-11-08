An Allergic Reaction to Beard Dye Left This Guy With ‘Popeye’ Face

A guy named Scott Theodore wanted to look good for his younger wife. Younger as in 12 years younger. He’s 50, she’s 38. His beard has long passed salt-and-pepper and is mostly just salt at this point. The guy looks his age, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. But he wanted to keep pace with his younger wife, so he decided to dye his beard. That turned out to be a huge mistake. It caused an allergic reaction that wrecked his face and nearly killed him.

The delivery driver by trade decided to try beard dye for the first time in an effort to return his facial fuzz to its former glory. He says he bought himself a box of L’Oreal Men Expert dye and then did the recommended test patch behind his ear.

He woke up the next day with a pounding headache. After looking in the mirror, Scott saw his face had swollen to nearly double its size. His eyes were massive and puffy like he had just gotten out of a fight with Mike Tyson. His cheeks had inflated. He looked like a completely different human being.

“I had a few grey hairs I wanted to get rid of, but it was a disaster,” he said. He says his wife Katrina told him that he looked like Sloth from The Goonies, while he disagreed, seeing Popeye in his own disfigured face. Both, however, knew he needed to get his ass to the hospital on the double.

Brace for gross gory details here, but he said that when he woke up that morning his white pillow was yellow with pus. I warned you. I’m sorry, but I warned you.

Doctors told him that he had gone into anaphylactic shock and that he could have died at any moment. The doctors then told him that it was absolutely a reaction to the beard dye. He was treated with antibiotics and was released from the hospital that same day. He took 10 days off from work to recover.