An Argument for Alligators, the Guardians of the Everglades

The first thought you have when thinking of alligators likely doesn’t have to do with the benefits they bring to an ecosystem. It’s probably the sharp teeth. Or their vicious tails. Or maybe even their stealthy hunting style that lulls their prey into a false sense of security.

Yet, the Everglades finds its ecosystem thriving as a result of the alligators that call it home. While gators may seem scary to us—let’s face it, they are—to the animal world, what they bring to the table is a lot more than just being a predator.

Matthew Ponsford of BBC just spotlighted this booming ecosystem, explaining how “gator ponds” are creating areas for other aquatic species to live in. The outlet says these areas are made during the dry season as the gators excavate holes that eventually fill up and become water sources.

A wide range of creatures—from fish, turtles, deer, and birds—then have another source of water at their disposal.

Christophe Lehenaff/Getty Images

Alligators Are the Cold-Blooded Heroes of the Southern US

The nutrients that are circulated from alligators in this region have resulted in sustainable habitats that are aiding plants and animals alike.

This is why the hunting of the reptiles and the destruction of swamps and marshes became a major sticking point after they nearly became extinct in prior centuries. What these gators bring to the ecosystem far outweighs what we may perceive as a danger. The conservation efforts in Florida and neighboring Louisiana have paid off in the form of booming wildlife.

The BBC article went so far as to describe the Everglades’ alligators as “diverse builders, bodyguards, commuters, and health-bringing engineers.” Again, this may seem strange to us, but the more you read about them, the clearer it becomes that they truly are fascinating critters.

In general, gators are non-confrontational, but their presence is enough to warn off outsiders and other dangerous creatures, which is exactly why the outlet calls them “bodyguards” in protecting these ecosystems.

Who knows if we’ll ever change our views on alligators. Ultimately, the takeaway here is that continuing to find safe ways of coexisting, which some tribes described in this BBC story have long done, with the gators is what’s best for everyone. The more gators that are prevalent, means more opportunity to improve nature.

This isn’t to say to ditch that pool protector every Florida resident has, but maybe we should put a little more respect on this animal.