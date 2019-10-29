An Arizona Official Was Charged for Smuggling Pregnant Women and Selling Babies

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Updated Oct. 29, 5:19 p.m.: Paul Petersen pleaded not guilty to 19 federal charges in Arkansas late Tuesday and will be released on a $100,000 bond with a GPS monitor, News12 reports. He will reportedly be back in Arizona until his Dec. 9 trial, and he’s no longer allowed to practice adoption law.

An Arizona elected official has been suspended without pay after being charged with running a human smuggling operation involving more than 40 pregnant women from the Marshall Islands, the Associated Press reports.

Maricopa County assessor Paul Petersen on Monday was suspended from his position for 120 days, but the county reportedly doesn’t have the authority to fire him from the role — even though he’ll soon be on trial for allegedly being the mastermind behind an international adoption scheme that authorities say went on for three years.

Petersen, who had a side gig as an adoption lawyer, recruited pregnant women from the Marshall Islands, arranged for them to fly to Utah — where he owns a home outside Salt Lake City — and matched them with adoptive families, according to the indictment against him obtained by the Arizona Republic. He allegedly charged the families $25,000 to $40,000 per adoption.

Petersen was charged earlier this month in Utah and Arizona, and indicted in Arkansas, for a litany of crimes, including human smuggling, sale of a child, forgery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the AP.

“While Mr. Petersen is entitled to a presumption of innocence, our investigation uncovered evidence that he has committed horrible crimes,” the Utah Attorney General’s office said in a statement. “Petersen’s illegal adoption scheme exploited highly vulnerable groups in two countries — the birth mothers and families in the Marshall Islands and the adoptive parents here in Utah.”

After an audit of Petersen’s office, county supervisors said he used his work computer — which he wasn’t supposed to use for personal work — to conduct his adoption business. He also made several calls from his county-provided desk phone and cell phone to Arkansas, Jamaica, and the Philippines, the audit found.

Despite the allegations, Petersen is reportedly trying to hang onto his job. He has refused to resign despite being in federal custody since early October. Petersen’s lawyer told the Associated Press he’ll fight to keep his job, and that the law that allowed Petersen to be suspended without pay may be unconstitutional.

