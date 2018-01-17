An Assistant Allegedly Stole $1.2 Million of Goldman Sachs Exec’s Wine

On Wednesday, a former assistant who reportedly worked for a Goldman Sachs exec was accused of swindling hundreds of bottles of wine from his boss to the tune of $1.2 million, Bloomberg reports.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Nicolas De-Meyer worked for Goldman co-president David Solomon, a wine connoisseur who makes $1.85 million a year, between 2014 and the fall of 2016. De-Meyer, 40, was tasked with moving shipments of his boss’s rare, expensive wine from his apartment in Manhattan to his cellar in the Hamptons.

Instead, De-Meyer allegedly sold some of the wine to a dealer in North Carolina, including seven bottles from France’s Domaine de la Romanée-Conti that his boss bought for $133,650—nearly $20,000 a bottle. According to the indictment, De-Meyer stole hundreds of bottles from Solomon over a two-year period that were “among the best, most expensive, and rarest wines in the world.”

The alleged scheme went unnoticed for years before Solomon discovered hundreds of bottles had gone missing in the fall of 2016, the Journal reports. De-Meyer was reportedly fired around the same time, before leaving the country.

Now De-Meyer has been charged with interstate transportation of stolen property and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His alleged $1.2 million haul proves that you don’t always have to pull an Ocean’s Eleven–level heist to steal a shit-ton of expensive wine.