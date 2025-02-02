An Asteroid Could Hit Earth in 2032, But That’s the Least of Our Worries

There’s a (small) chance that a newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth in 2032, according to space agency officials.

Would it really be the worst thing?

Though the impact of said asteroid technically could be disastrous, “We are not worried at all, because of this 99 percent chance it will miss,” Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, told The Associated Press.

But…what about the 1%???

Experts estimate the asteroid to be 130 to 330 feet (40 to 100 meters) across. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), an asteroid this size hits the Earth every few thousand years. The Associated Press reported that the current one is at the top of the agency’s asteroid risk list.

Chodas told the outlet that if they can find proof of the asteroid in images from 2016—when experts predicted the asteroid was close to Earth—they can make a better guess of whether it will hit us.

“If we don’t find that detection, the impact probability will just move slowly as we add more observations,” he said.

Honestly, given the current state of the world, an asteroid with a 1% chance of clobbering Earth is the least of our worries right now, and who knows what the planet will even look like by 2032?

Let’s just take this day by day.