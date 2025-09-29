An Egyptian Wrestler Just Dragged a 700-Ton Ship Using Only His Teeth

Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous has added another surreal feat to his record of strength stunts by pulling a 700-ton ship across the Red Sea using nothing but his teeth.

Crowds in Hurghada watched as the 44-year-old, nicknamed “Kabonga” and known locally as “the strongman,” clamped down on a rope and inched the vessel forward before doubling down and hauling two ships weighing more than 1,100 tons combined.

“Today, I have come to break the world record,” Mahrous told reporters after the attempt, according to Sky News. “I pulled them both, thanks to God, to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me by being the strongest man in the world.”

The current Guinness World Record, set in 2018, stands at 614 tons. Mahrous has already submitted videos and photos of the event in hopes of claiming another certificate.

This isn’t his first time dragging heavy machinery with his jaw. Earlier this year, Guinness recognized him for pulling a 279-ton train nearly 33 feet. He also holds titles for the heaviest locomotive pull and the fastest 100-meter vehicle pull, all done with his teeth.

In past years, he has moved a 15-ton truck and even cracked 11 raw eggs in 30 seconds for yet another entry in the record books.

At six foot three and weighing 341 pounds, Mahrous trains obsessively. He claims to eat up to a dozen eggs, two whole chickens, and five kilograms (around 11 lbs) of fish every day. Friends who once watched him flip giant tires and shove cars with a finger convinced him to chase records, and now he is a celebrity on Egypt’s streets. Children trail after him, calling out “strong man!”

Mahrous also credits a more unusual training technique, saying he talks to the objects he pulls. “It’s important for me to treat the object that I will pull as part of my body that moves along with my heartbeat,” he told NBC News.

His ambitions don’t end with ships. He wants permission from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to pull a 263,000-ton submarine and has openly mused about yanking an airplane with his eyelids. Teeth strong enough to drag a ship make submarines and planes sound like the next logical step.