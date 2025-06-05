An Elephant Casually Shoplifted Snacks From a Thai Grocery Store

A wild elephant named Plai Biang Lek walked into a grocery store in northeastern Thailand, near Khao Yai National Park, did some perusing with its trunk, and casually and nonchalantly walked out with snacks as casually and nonchalantly as an elephant can.

This elephant was no stranger to the area. It’s a 30-year-old local legend, in fact. In what could be interpreted as a rare abuse of its familiarity with the area and its people, Plai Biang Lek strolled in, surveyed the shelves, and helped himself to nine bags of sweet rice crackers, a sandwich, and some dried bananas.

Videos by VICE

The… pic.twitter.com/X7Bvcub6Te — PBS News (@NewsHour) June 5, 2025

Kamploy Kakaew is the store’s owner. She would be excused if she were in a freaked-out panic over her store being invaded by a shoplifting elephant, but according to reports, she seemed more amused than in a state of suspended shock.

Park officials and volunteers recognized Plai Biang Lek immediately. Local elephant wrangler Danai Sookkanthachat wasn’t exactly surprised by all this, since local wild elephants usually lift an item or two from people’s kitchens like it’s some wily rapscallion raccoon. But this is the first time Plai Biang Lek’s crime spree has spread to a place of business.

His crime pattern is changing; evolving. He’s becoming more daring as he flaunts his power in the face of local authorities. Plai Biang Lek’s boldness was on full display when, after his snack run, the elephant reportedly tried to open the window of someone’s bedroom immediately after.

Plai Biang Lek is a criminal run amok. The citizens of northeastern Thailand will never know peace until that rampaging shoplifting elephant is cuffed and behind bars.