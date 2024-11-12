An Emperor Penguin Trekked 2,200 Miles to Australia

Everything is backwards. Up here in New Jersey, it feels more like California right now, between the 80 degree November days and the ongoing wildfires. So really it kind of fits that an emperor penguin was found in Australia recently, around 2,200 miles away from where you’d expect to find the species in the Antarctic Circle.

The wandering bird was discovered on the south-west coast of the continent in the town of Denmark, and nobody has any idea why he made the journey. The penguin has since been taken into care after becoming malnourished on its unexpected voyage, ending up about 20 kilograms lighter than the typical weight of its breed.

This is the first time an emperor penguin has been spotted in Australia, and the Associated Press has reported that various next steps are being considered, including a possible return to Antarctica.

The penguin is currently under the supervision of Carol Biddulph, who has experience rehabilitating birds, including penguins, within the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

“I have a dedicated penguin enclosure, of course. [But] I’ve never had to deal with a large penguin like this before,” said Ms Biddulph, who has nicknamed the penguin Gus.

Emperor penguins are the largest in size among the species. They’re native to Antarctica, so are used to freezing cold temperatures that can range between 0 to -40 degrees.

I can’t help but think that Gus just has a bit of Frozen’s Olaf in him. Like the lovable snowman, maybe Gus just wanted to feel the sun on his body.