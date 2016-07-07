An Escaped Inmate Turned Himself in by Showing Up at a Bar and Drinking a Beer

You don’t need to be a mud-caked John Goodman or a heavily tattooed Wentworth Miller to know that breaking out of a prison can take a lot out of a person. Somewhere in between digging an escape tunnel with a flip-flop and watching a guard dog rip a chunk of flesh from your cellmate’s thigh, a man can work up a powerful thirst in the quest for freedom.

Nowhere is that more evident than in the case of Shaun Higham, who is serving a prison term for aggravated robbery. After all, the 45-year-old man seemingly broke out of jail simply to unwind with an ice-cold beer at a bar.

Earlier last week, Shaun Higham and another inmate successfully escaped from the Logan County Jail in northwestern Arkansas after Higman was able to pick a lock. The other inmate, 19-year-old Zachary Coffer, was caught mere hours after the daring escape. On the other hand, Higham was somehow able to avoid being spotted by anybody for an entire week. That’s despite a pretty large manhunt that involved the US Marshals and several state agencies, who incorrectly concluded that Higham had likely fled the county.

Jumping forward a week to this Tuesday, a motorist noticed a man walking alongside the highway that matched Higham’s description. The police began to search the area when they received a phone call from the owner at Mitch’s Place, a nearby bar about six miles from Logan County Jail.

Turns out, Higham had walked into the bar covered in insect bites and still wearing his prison uniform. The bar owner told local authorities that Higham wanted to turn himself in and was waiting at the bar. When police arrived, they found Higham drinking a beer at the bar and said he was “cooperative and apologetic.”

Beer can make a man do crazy, strange things.