An Evolving Understanding of ‘Sexy’ Video Game Ladies

When you look at Soulcalibur’s Ivy Valentine, plenty of things may come to mind. She’s a tall, dominating (in many senses) fighting game character with an exaggerated pin-up figure and a whip, and she’s the subject of Kotaku editor Maddy Myers evolving feelings in a recent piece entitled The Inexplicable Sexiness Of Ivy Valentine. In this episode of Waypoint Radio, Danielle, Patrick and Rob gather to talk about the piece, sexualized ladies in games, depictions of desirable bodies in games and movies, and what it means to reclaim a character for your own, whether they were intended for your demographic or not.

Then we take a dip into the question bucket and ponder the need to “go back!” to previous iconic locations in games.

Videos by VICE

Discussed: Soulcalibur series, Dishonored, Say Anything, Blade Runner