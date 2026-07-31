An Expert Gave Us 4 Tips for Overcoming Awkward Silence On the First Date

Let’s be honest: first dates are awkward. No matter how much you might enjoy the person’s company, the pressure of getting to know someone new—especially in a romantic setting—can be overwhelming.

But according to Jehan Rajendra, founder of Agilis, awkward silence often stems from overthinking rather than a lack of connection.

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“People tend to overthink during a silence, assuming it means the date is not going well,” Jehan explains. “But with a slight shift in mindset and a few techniques, you can transform these moments into something positive.”

Here are four tips for turning awkward silence into opportunities for connection.

1. Embrace Curiosity

Curiosity can help fill the pauses between free-flowing conversations and banter.

“If a silence descends, do not panic. Take a breath and ask something that genuinely interests you about the other person,” Jehan advises. “It could be about a hobby they mentioned, a recent trip, or even their favorite local coffee shop. The goal is to invite them to share more, rather than interrogating them.”

Rather than dwelling on how awkward you feel, focus more on the other person and what you might want to learn from them.

2. Use Shared Observations to Re-Engage

If all else fails and you just can’t seem to fill the awkward silence, search your physical environment for conversation-starters.

“Look around for something neutral you can both observe,” Jehan suggests. “Perhaps it is the art on the wall, the background music, or even a funny interaction happening nearby. A simple comment like, ‘This cafe has a really interesting vibe, doesn’t it?’ can open up a new thread of conversation that feels organic and reduces pressure.”

Back in my 20s, while on a first date with a kind man, we observed the couple next us arguing. The guy ended up yelling at the girl, and my date and I both stepped in to defend the woman. Oddly enough, it was a bonding moment that showed me he cares for other people and has good values.

3. Try Warm, Non-Verbal Cues

Not every moment needs to be filled with conversations. Sometimes, nonverbal communication is just as impactful.

“Your body language speaks volumes,” Jehan points out. “A relaxed posture and an inviting expression can communicate that you are enjoying their company, making them feel more comfortable and encouraged to speak.”

Never underestimate the power and intimacy of prolonged eye contact. These small, expressive looks can tell your date more than your words can.

4. Redefine the Rhythm of Conversation

Many of us demonize silence as a sign we’re doing something wrong. It might even trigger hyper-vigilance, causing us to panic as we think of something to say.

But what if you simply let silence linger without viewing it as an issue to fix?

“Think of silences as musical rests,” Jehan concludes. “They allow for reflection and anticipation. Master them, and you master the art of creating instant chemistry.”

I remember being on a first date once and assuming the other person must have disliked me simply because he was quiet and reserved, allowing space between our conversations. After the date, he expressed his interest in seeing me again. Only then did I realize just how much of an issue I’d created in my head, thanks to my own insecurity.

On our next date, I didn’t overthink the natural ebbs and flows of our discussions. I let them be and trusted our connection.