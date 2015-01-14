An Ice Wine Tour of Niagara

In this episode of Al-Kee-Hol, hosts Adam Jackson and Patrick McGuire head to Canada’s Niagara-on-the-Lake region and hit up Inniskillin winery, Reif Estate Winery, Flat Rock Cellars, Cave Spring Cellars, and Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery for a drinkable tour of their ice wines, made from grapes that are harvested while totally frozen on the vine. Adam and Patrick learn about the importance of thick grape skin, the rules of the ice-wine-harvesting process, and the role of the “ice wine police.” This, according to our hosts, is why ice wine makes the “best breakfast ever.”