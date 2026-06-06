An Iconic Game Boy Title is Getting Ported To A Surprising Retro Console

More than three decades after its release on the Game Boy, this genre-defining 8-bit classic is being ported to a different retro home console.

Game Boy Version of Tetris Is Coming to Sega Genesis

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There have been tons of versions, ports, and variations of Tetris over the years, but many retro gaming purists have the most nostalgia for the Game Boy version from 1989. This version broke containment and managed to have widespread mass appeal in the late 1980s and early 1990s pop culture scene.

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A fond remembrance for that version of the game sparked the inspiration for a new fan-driven effort to port the Game Boy version of Tetris to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. The new homebrew game project is called Tetris DMG-01 and is an unofficial attempt to bring the original Game Boy version to Sega’s 16-bit system.

According to the project’s lead, who goes by the username AAR, the effort is “a small tribute to one of my favorite games, which I still play on my old Game Boy.”

The project is aiming to create a new version of the game that is as close to the original Game Boy version as possible. They are also working on a mode that will allow players to switch between the original Game Boy experience and the Game Boy Color version.

The effort is currently a work-in-progress, so it will be exciting to see how things progress and what the final product looks like once it is finished and available. So far the work looks and sounds great with the opening sequence and level select screen graphics, UI, and music all matching the original experience from the Game Boy era.

Some retro gaming historians may remember that there was an official Mega Drive version of Tetris at one point, but it was very short-lived and was pulled from production due to legal battles over the rights for home distribution of the game.

This effort is the latest in a long-string of unofficial fan-led retro revivals that have been announced in recent weeks. The retro gaming community seems to be more alive and passionate than ever and there are tons of exciting projects for fans of old school gaming to follow and check out.

Be sure to check back soon for more Tetris and other retro gaming news and updates.

The unofficial Tetris DMG-01 for Sega Genesis port is currently in development.