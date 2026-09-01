An Immediate Ick: 3 of the Worst Songs Your Date Could Tell You They Like (Or Vice Versa)

It’s extremely easy to get the ick from someone you’re dating. It can be the smallest habits they have, the little expressions they make, certain things they say. But probably the easiest giveaway is music. If someone has lousy taste, you immediately get a little turned off. Or worse, you’ll notice certain songs they like say a lot more about them than they care to let on.

To jumpstart your pursuit of red flags, we’ve picked out three songs that are likely to give you the ick if your date adores them. That way, you don’t have to waste months of your life trying to figure out if they’re worth getting into a serious relationship with.

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“MERCEDES” by Brent Faiyaz

The talk around Brent Faiyaz as a “toxic” R&B singer gets a bit overstated. But songs like “MERCEDES” do lend a bit of credence to that take. He moodily sings about how a woman doesn’t really want him. Instead, they’re just trying to come up on his riches. True or not, it’ll definitely make you roll your eyes a little that that is his gut reaction. It’ll really give you the ick when the person you’re dating does not have enough money to be identifying with Faiyaz.

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“Broken Clocks” by SZA

SZA is nearly unimpeachable as an artist. Records like Ctrl or SOS show one of the sharpest writers, not just in R&B but music as a whole. However, peering into her lyrics, you can tell there’s a lot of loaded, complicated feelings she grapples with in her less-than-ideal relationships. Sometimes, you can’t tell if she’s the problem or if she’s just running into the worst men on earth. Maybe it’s both.

But if you’re dating someone who goes on and on about how much they identify with SZA, it might say a lot about them. They might not be ready to date as much as they say. If it’s really obvious, you might mess around and get the ick.

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“CARNIVAL” by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti

You can imagine the exact kind of guy who loves “CARNIVAL”. He’s an empty-headed hype beast who has questionable views on politics or women or both. Otherwise, he doesn’t have much going on in his brain. He might just make for a fun time, depending on the setting. But talking to the guy would get tedious and miserable fast because there’s no room for depth.

That is “CARNIVAL” in a nutshell, where Ty Dolla $ign brags about how women want to “f**k my car” and Ye compares himself to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby for shock alone. But because they put chants over it, it’s vaguely exciting. It’s horribly vapid, and it should be enough to give anyone the ick, especially music lovers.

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