An Immersive Art Collective in Oklahoma

Supported by Marriott Bonvoy.

Factory Obscura is a collective of artists and volunteers in Oklahoma City who embrace the oddity of the city in their wild, immersive installations. The goal is never prescriptive—rather, everyone builds a vision together and explore the unexpected as a part of the process. Factory Obscura is breathing new life into the art scene in OKC by rejecting conformity and building a new, sustainable model for creative business.

Videos by VICE

Take a loot at how Factory Obscura is challenging artists to have an unconventional creative experience.