An Indian Company Wants to Pay You Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep for 9 Hours Every Day For 100 Days

Ask any employed person and a complaint more common than being underpaid or overworked is that slogging for their job means they don’t get enough sleep at night. But now, an Indian startup wants to achieve the opposite and is offering to pay people to pass out.

Wakefit, a sleep solutions startup that makes mattresses, is looking for interns who can clock in a daily sleep cycle of nine hours for 100 nights and has offered to pay them Rs 1 lakh just to do that. That too, in the comfort of your own home.

According to the website, the ideal candidate for the job is someone “who can thrive in a slow-paced environment, conceptualise and deliver effective strategies on how to get themselves and their team members to sleep deeper and longer. Demonstrated affinity to cosy environments, napping, lazing and lounging will be a bonus.” The main job requirement listed involves a fanatical passion to pass out anywhere and anytime. And if all this doesn’t sound dreamy enough, an added perk is that you can do this job from the comfort of your very own home, all the while wearing your funkiest pyjamas.

One of the only conditions for the job is that you will have to bid goodbye to binge-watching your favourite TV shows because laptops are not allowed during working hours, and people who aren’t into watching multiple episodes without getting bored are preferred. The qualifications also list out someone who has “the ability to blissfully ignore phone notifications at night”, with the company saying it is looking for candidates who have a history of falling asleep during class—a skill we never thought would take us a long way. They have also said that people who tend to snore would be at a disadvantage over those who don’t

The idea is to monitor people’s sleep patterns by making them lie down on the startup’s newest range of mattresses that will not only track their sleep before and after they use the product, but also offer counselling sessions for those who may have trouble getting some shut-eye.

Wakefit is the same company that has been actively advocating for all offices in India to install nap rooms at the workplace after a survey conducted by them revealed that 86 percent Indians feel they would be more productive with one. Looks like this is one job you can do with your eyes shut. Literally.

