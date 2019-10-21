An Indian College Has Apologised for Making Its Students Wear Boxes Over Their Heads for an Exam

Students will try the wildest things to cheat on an exam. Some have built special pens, manipulated lonely teachers and hid papers in their clothing.

And schools will do whatever they can to stop kids from doing this. The most recent technique that is being adopted is making students wear cardboard boxes on their heads.

In September, a teacher in Mexico was spotted using this technique to stop her students from cheating. But most recently, photos have gone viral in India showing students wearing cardboard boxes on their heads in a chemistry exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri in Karnataka, the BBC reported.

With was a hole cut in the front for the student’s faces, photos of the classroom went viral over the weekend.

Thinking 🤔 inside the box. A bizarre set of images showing students wearing cardboard boxes on their heads in Karnataka, India 🇮🇳 during an exam at a college, to stop them from cheating. The college has since apologized. https://t.co/NON1U8WO40 pic.twitter.com/DBvFCJdh2v — Siddharth Chatterjee 常启德 (@sidchat1) October 20, 2019

When officials of the Education Department were informed of the happening, they spoke to the management of the school and told them not to repeat the use of this method.

MB Satish, the director of the college, spoke in public and apologised to district officials for the method used to stop cheating in their classrooms. He told the BBC that they started using the technique on an “experimental basis” after hearing of it being used elsewhere.

Satish also said that students had consented to the use of boxes and that some had even brought their own. “Some who wore it removed it after 15 minutes, some after 20 minutes and we ourselves asked them to remove it after one hour.”

SC Peerjade, deputy director of PU Board said the method was “inhuman.”

“When I got a message on this, I immediately went to the college and ordered the management to stop the practice,” Peerjade said, adding that he is “contemplating disciplinary action against them for implementing this idea.”

Netizens took to Twitter to make fun of the occurrence:

Thought it was a speed dating night .With a surprise ending 😂😂 — Alan 🍺 🚚 (@peospotter) October 19, 2019

Wearing a box on your head to prevent cheating doesn’t sound that bad, especially if everyone is made to do it. If anything, I’d make them decorate their boxes and such. I’d put google eyes on mine. — Steelbender (@AnthonyCasino) October 19, 2019

While some others defended the school’s decision:

