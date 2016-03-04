An LAPD Cop Kept a Knife Allegedly Found on OJ Simpson’s Property for Years

The LAPD is testing a folding buck knife that was found buried on the perimeter of OJ Simpson’s estate, according to a TMZ report.

The knife wasn’t unearthed just in time for the popular FX Show The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, though. Instead, the blade was apparently discovered by a construction worker as many as 18 years ago, and turned over to an off-duty traffic cop. But instead of, you know, doing the right thing, the officer allegedly took it home with him and stashed it away as a memento of a crazy case.

Videos by VICE

According to TMZ, in January, the now-retired cop decided to use the knife to spruce up his home a bit. So he called up a buddy in the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division and asked for the Departmental Record (DR) number of the murder case. The idea was to have the knife displayed on his wall with the number engraved on the frame.

But the guy’s cop pal freaked out and told current police officials. The LAPD demanded the retiree turn over the blade, and it is now being tested for hair, fingerprints, and DNA. TMZ reports that a source who’s seen the knife thinks it might even have blood residue on it.

Of course, OJ can’t be tried again for the murder, thanks to America’s double jeopardy rule. But technically the murder case remains open, since the only real suspect was found not guilty.

Not that Simpson is necessarily too concerned about new details in his case: The former football star is currently doing time in a Nevada prison for an unrelated kidnapping and armed robbery conviction.