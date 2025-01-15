An Old Eminem Diss Track From the Early 2000s Just Leaked Online

It’s really not a stretch to say that Eminem is, by far, the GOAT of diss tracks. He’s made a career out of ending rap beefs by absolutely bodying his opponents.

Well, it turns out he once went in really hard on Ja Rule and Suge Knight on a track called “Smack You,” but it was buried. Until now…

The track seems to have surfaced online on Tuesday and it’s already garnering a lot of chatter. During the song’s intro, some haunting pipe organ can be heard, really setting the tone for the graves Eminem then goes on to dig for the next five minutes.

He starts by taking some very personal shots at Ja and his family. His daughter Hailie Jade (now 29) joins him, though her parts are all very innocent.

While attacking Ja, Eminem hits Irv Gotti with some strays, rapping: “I’m holding Irv responsible, the Cookie Monster of Rap. Won’t give Hailie back her Oscar, they lost it up Ja Rule’s ass. We forgot an Oscar’s a statue of a naked man. He told her if she goes to take it back that he’ll break her hand.”

Em eventually sets his sights on Suge, whom he says is “responsible for the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet,” referring to the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG. “If only the late great mister Christopher Wallace (Biggie) could talk. He could tell you himself. I’m holding Suge responsible for the death of Ja Rule or anyone else down with the Row.”

Throughout the “war track”—as it was labeled by YouTube commenters—Eminem sings in the chorus: “This game is gonna be the death of me but I’m gonna expose the truth even if it kills me,” and says that this is the “realest shit I wrote.”

Overall, it’s one of Em’s better diss tracks. It’s a shame it took this long for us to hear it, but considering the nature of the lyrics, and who he’s taking shots at, it makes sense that Dr. Dre likely did not want to release it when it was first recorded roughly two decades ago.