An Uber Passenger Led the Cops on a Car Chase While His Driver Slept

43-year-old Uber driver Corey Robinson got sleepy somewhere between Philadelphia and upstate New York Saturday, so he let his passenger drive.

The decision proved to be a poor one: When Robinson woke up from a nap, cops were in hot pursuit, as the New York Times reports.

The passenger, Bronx resident Juan R. Carlos, reportedly hired the Uber to drive him 300 miles overnight from Philly to a college in Herkimer, New York. He agreed to take over when Robinson passed out, but caught police attention when he allegedly went blasting past a cop at 86 mph and refused to pull over.

Once Robinson had regained consciousness, he apparently pleaded with Carlos to slow down the car. Cops say the passenger refused, and eventually smashed the brand new Hyundai into a guardrail in Colesville, New York—roughly 84 miles from the original destination. Both men were arrested, and Carlos was charged with fleeing the police, driving without a license, and “several other traffic violations.”

Robinson got off scot-free when it came to the cops, but has been temporarily suspended from Uber.

