An Upcoming Survival Horror Game With Clear Classic ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Silent Hill’ Inspirations Has Me Insanely Excited

When it comes to survival horror games, I admit I have a “type.” Sure, I’ll readily play any horror game that at least seems interesting enough. But, you know how you immediately sell me? Clearly choose classic Resident Evil and Silent Hill as your core inspirations. Needless to say, Liminal Point? You certainly have my attention! Please look at this trailer and tell me it doesn’t have that special “old-school survival horror” oomph.

Play video

“Drawn to Ashen Point by a cryptic voicemail, Lyra returns to the island where her band’s story ended in tragedy. Shrouded in fog and prowled by horrors, confront deadly creatures, explore the desolate town, and reveal the truth behind the night that changed everything,” the game’s Steam blurb states. Look, you could argue that throwing Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and SIGNALIS out there to build excitement for your survival horror game is a little cheeky. But, it genuinely seems to walk the walk rather than utilizing cheap tactics!

If you ask me, the most prominent of Liminal Point‘s survival horror inspirations has to be Silent Hill 2. Something about the trailer and Lyra’s supposed journey makes me think of James Sunderland’s character arc. It was also smart to pivot “back” to the overhead isometric view since the RE and SH remakes and sequels have a monopoly on the “third-person over-the-shoulder perspective” survival horror market.

Screenshot: HideWorks

survival horror fans are gonna be eating good in the next two years

Liminal Point is everything I love about indie horror games. It’s not afraid to cite its inspirations while still striving to do something unique. So, how much do you want to bet that Lyra was directly responsible for the inevitable death of one (or most) of her bandmates? This ain’t my first rodeo, HideWorks. A predictable guess? Yeah! But, there are so many ways to make familiar ground interesting. Or, maybe I’m wrong and Lyra’s journey takes an entirely different path. I suppose we’ll have to find out in 2026!

For now, you’ll just have to deal with other horror franchises. If you haven’t, play The Evil Within — both of them. S-tier horror champions!