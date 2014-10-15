Anaal Nathrakh’s “The One Thing Needful” is All Hate, No Mercy

The over-the-top and operatic styles of Anaal Nathrakh take a backseat in their new tracks “The One Thing Needful” and “Idol,” both due from their forthcoming Desideratum LP on Metal Blade. The snarling vocals of Dave Hunt are the focal point, with the war machine of unrelenting black metal/grind/pseudo-industrial blasts bringing up the rear. Anaal Nathrakh’s approach is no mercy ever, apparently.
Stream both tracks, the former for the first time, below. And catch them on tour because you need to.
ANAAL NATHRAKH on TOUR
October 29th (UK) PLYMOUTH – The Hub / DBS Live
October 30th (UK) MILTON KEYNES – The Crauford Arms
October 31st (UK) GLOUCESTER – Olympus Theatre
November 1st (UK) LEEDS – Damnation @ University Union
November 5th (UK) LONDON – The Dome
November 8th (N) TRONDHEIM – Familien