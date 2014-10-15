Anaal Nathrakh’s “The One Thing Needful” is All Hate, No Mercy

The over-the-top and operatic styles of Anaal Nathrakh take a backseat in their new tracks “The One Thing Needful” and “Idol,” both due from their forthcoming Desideratum LP on Metal Blade. The snarling vocals of Dave Hunt are the focal point, with the war machine of unrelenting black metal/grind/pseudo-industrial blasts bringing up the rear. Anaal Nathrakh’s approach is no mercy ever, apparently.

Stream both tracks, the former for the first time, below. And catch them on tour because you need to.

Videos by VICE

ANAAL NATHRAKH on TOUR

October 29th (UK) PLYMOUTH – The Hub / DBS Live

October 30th (UK) MILTON KEYNES – The Crauford Arms

October 31st (UK) GLOUCESTER – Olympus Theatre

November 1st (UK) LEEDS – Damnation @ University Union

November 5th (UK) LONDON – The Dome

November 8th (N) TRONDHEIM – Familien