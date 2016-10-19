Anagnorisis Finally Hit Their Stride on the Bombastic New Album ‘Peripeteia’

Kentucky’s current best black metal band, Anagnorisis, has returned with a bombastic new album (their third, and first for Germany’s lauded Vendetta Records). This time, it finally feels like they’ve truly arrived. Earlier albums brought them a good deal of praise and attention, but to these ears, those recordings always felt just a hair lacking; there were so many ideas present that they all seemed to muddle together, obscuring what was obviously a carefully crafted vision. This album, though? This album is fantastic.
Peripeteia’s main strength lies in its grandiloquent song structures that nip at black metal’s boundaries. This is black metal at its most grand, coldly melodic and unapologetically over-the-top without stumbling into wimpy, overly symphonic territory—the deranged organ trills on the title track is proof enough of that, to say nothing of the soaring, anthemic guitar/keyboard interplay on “Metamorphosis” or the unnerving audio samples on “Disgust & Remorse Part I.” Anagnorisis has always felt like a band that demanded quite a lot of itself, and on Peripeteia, one gets the distinct impression that they’re finally satisfied—not enough to stop, or to slow down, but to push even harder.
Preorders for Peripeteia go live October 21— CD, cassette, and digital preorders will be available from the band, with vinyl via Vendetta, and tapes coming via Young Records.
ANAGNORISIS – The Peripeteia Tour 2016:
11/03/2016 Haymarket Whiskey Bar – Louisville, KY
11/04/2016 The End – Nashville, TN
11/05/2016 The Pilot Light – Knoxville, TN
11/06/2016 The Milestone – Charlotte, NC
11/07/2016 McCormack’s Irish Pub – Richmond, VA
11/08/2016 The Depot – Baltimore, MD
11/09/2016 The Well – Brooklyn, NY
11/10/2016 Ralph’s Rock Diner – Worcester, MA
11/11/2016 Harper’s Pub – Clementon, NJ
11/12/2016 The Bug Jar – Rochester, NY
11/13/2016 The Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh, PA
11/14/2016 The Summit – Columbus, OH
11/15/2016 Kuma’s Corner – Indianapolis, IN
11/16/2016 Fubar – St. Louis, MO
11/17/2016 The Metal Grill – Milwaukee, WI
11/18/2016 Corktown Tavern – Detroit, MI
