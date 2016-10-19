Anagnorisis Finally Hit Their Stride on the Bombastic New Album ‘Peripeteia’

Kentucky’s current best black metal band, Anagnorisis​, has returned with a bombastic new album (their third, and first for Germany’s lauded Vendetta Records). This time, it finally feels like they’ve truly arrived. Earlier albums brought them a good deal of praise and attention, but to these ears, those recordings always felt just a hair lacking; there were so many ideas present that they all seemed to muddle together, obscuring what was obviously a carefully crafted vision. This album, though? This album is fantastic.

Peripeteia​’s main strength lies in its grandiloquent​ song structures that nip at black metal’s boundaries. This is black metal at its most grand, coldly melodic and unapologetically over-the-top without stumbling into wimpy, overly symphonic territory—the deranged organ trills on the title track is proof enough of that, to say nothing of the soaring, anthemic guitar/keyboard interplay on “Metamorphosis” or the unnerving audio samples on “Disgust & Remorse Part I.” Anagnorisis​ has always felt like a band that demanded quite a lot of itself, and on Peripeteia​, one gets the distinct impression that they’re finally satisfied—not enough to stop, or to slow down, but to push even harder.

Preorders for Peripeteia​ go live October 21— CD, cassette, and digital preorders will be available​ from the band, with vinyl via Vendetta​​, and tapes coming via Young Records​​.

ANAGNORISIS – The Peripeteia Tour 2016:

11/03/2016 Haymarket Whiskey Bar​ – Louisville, KY ​

11/04/2016 The End – Nashville, TN

11/05/2016 The Pilot Light – Knoxville, TN

11/06/2016 The Milestone – Charlotte, NC

11/07/2016 McCormack’s Irish Pub – Richmond, VA

11/08/2016 The Depot – Baltimore, MD

11/09/2016 The Well – Brooklyn, NY

11/10/2016 Ralph’s Rock Diner – Worcester, MA

11/11/2016 Harper’s Pub – Clementon, NJ

11/12/2016 The Bug Jar – Rochester, NY

11/13/2016 The Smiling Moose – Pittsburgh, PA

11/14/2016 The Summit – Columbus, OH

11/15/2016 Kuma’s Corner – Indianapolis, IN

11/16/2016 Fubar – St. Louis, MO

11/17/2016 The Metal Grill – Milwaukee, WI

11/18/2016 Corktown Tavern – Detroit, MI

