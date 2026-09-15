Ananta Leak Reveals GTA 5-Style Heist Missions

A new Ananta leak claims that the upcoming open-world anime game will feature heist missions similar to those found in GTA 5. If true, players will need to team up with others and strategically steal valuables from heavily secured vaults.

Ananta Will Reportedly Have GTA-Style Heists

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Ananta is still a few months away from its January 2027 release, but exciting new details have reportedly emerged about the game. According to a that has surfaced on Reddit, Ananta will feature GTA-style heist missions.

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If you’re thinking these will just be simple quests, that doesn’t appear to be the case. According to the leak, Ananta’s heist missions will require between two and four players to complete. Each heist will also feature multiple infiltration methods for your group to choose from.

Here are the details that have reportedly leaked about Ananta’s heist missions so far:

Supports two to four players.

Heists can take up to an hour to complete.

A full heist may be divided into several smaller missions.

Players can choose from multiple infiltration plans, including: Secret Infiltration: Wear disguises and attend a banquet. Frontal Assault: Directly attack the secured location. A third infiltration method that has not yet been detailed.



Ananta Heist Details Leak

Screenshot: NetEase Games

It should be pointed out that NetEase has not confirmed that Ananta will feature heists or that any of these leaked details are legitimate. As always, take this information with a major grain of salt. That said, the Reddit user responsible for the leak also shared additional details about how the missions will reportedly work.

As mentioned above, Ananta heists will allegedly feature three infiltration methods and require players to obtain certain items before pulling them off. These reportedly include EMP bombs, acid guns and night-vision goggles.

Here is an alleged description of the Secret Infiltration method: “Your ultimate plan is to impersonate a celebrity and infiltrate the vault on the day of the banquet. To do this, you’ll need to prepare invitations to the banquet, use a portable drill to open the vault door, and utilize the vault’s flood defense systems to escape in a submarine.”

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Yeah, if even a little of this leak is true, Ananta’s heists sound incredibly complex. However, the heist mode has not been officially confirmed, so we will have to wait for NetEase to reveal more information. Until then, take these latest rumors with a grain of salt. Ananta is currently on January 15, 2027, and will be available on PS5, PC and mobile devices.