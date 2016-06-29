Anchovy, Little Gem, and Tomato Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 vine-ripe tomatoes

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

extra virgin olive oil

a handful of chopped curly parsley

16 good anchovy fillets in oil, separated but kept whole

2 heads of little gem lettuce, washed and separated, not shredded

splash of vinaigrette

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Slice the tomatoes in half lengthwise, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and oil, and roast for 20 minutes. This will soften and slightly dry them, intensifying and sweetening their flavour. Cool completely.

2. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and eat.