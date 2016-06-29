Anchovy, Little Gem, and Tomato Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
6 vine-ripe tomatoes
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
extra virgin olive oil
a handful of chopped curly parsley
16 good anchovy fillets in oil, separated but kept whole
2 heads of little gem lettuce, washed and separated, not shredded
splash of vinaigrette
Directions
1. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Slice the tomatoes in half lengthwise, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and oil, and roast for 20 minutes. This will soften and slightly dry them, intensifying and sweetening their flavour. Cool completely.
2. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and eat.