An Ancient Copy of the 10 Commandments Just Sold for $5 Million at Auction

A 155-pound marble slab dating between 300 and 800 A.D. inscribed with the 10 Commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script sold for over $5 million at a Sotheby’s auction this week.

That sounds like a lot until you realize that a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz sold for $28 million at auction just two weeks ago.

The anonymous buyer of the marble slab inscribed with the 10 Commandments will be donating the historical artifact to an unspecified Israeli institution. Conversely, we have no idea who bought Judy Garland’s ruby slippers and have no idea what they’re going to do with them.

We do know that the Judy Garland Museum in Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, had been given $100,000 by the Minnesota state legislator specifically to try to win the ruby slippers at auction, but we don’t know if they actually wound up winning it or if it’s now in the hands of some avid Hollywood memorabilia collector.

The ancient marble slab inscribed with the 10 Commandments is the only complete example of its kind, which makes it an extraordinary archaeological and religious discovery. Meanwhile, there were only four pairs of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland on the set of The Wizard of Oz. The Smithsonian has one pair, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has another one, and a private collector has a third pair. The one just sold at auction was the last available pair of ruby red slippers that anyone with millions to burn could buy.

The slabs exceeded their presale estimate by about $1-2 million. The ruby slippers exceeded their presale estimate by more than $10 million.

The stone slab inscribed with the 10 Commandments was discovered in 1913 during railroad excavations along Israel’s southern coast and for years was used as a paving stone at an Israeli home until a scholar “gasped at its significance” in 1943.

Buddy, if you knew the backstory of these ruby red slippers, you would shit your pants. They weren’t only worn by Judy Garland, they were involved in decades’ worth of grand theft by a variety of weirdos who would fit right in amongst all the other eccentrics in a Cohen brothers movie.

Look, I’m not saying that Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz are of greater historical significance than an ancient marble slab with the 10 Commandments on them. But money talks, and in this case, it’s screaming.