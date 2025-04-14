Ancient Organism Found at the Bottom of the Sea Resurrected After 7,000 Years

Scientists have just resurrected algae that have not seen the light of day since humans were in full Hunter/Gatherer mode some 7,000 years ago.

It was buried deep under 800 feet of Baltic Sea sludge. Scientists found a way to revive it that instantly brought it back to life. It went right back to work photosynthesizing like no time had passed.

It’s called resurrection ecology, which sounds like a euphemism for whatever was going on in Jurassic Park. It’s a very real field of scientific research that isn’t quite the genetic splicing Michael Crichton had in mind. Rather, it’s when researchers unearth dormant eggs or microbes from sediment to get a glimpse of ancient life as it existed in its time.

Ancient Alge from The Bottom of The Baltic Sea Revived After 7,000 Years

Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research dug up ancient phytoplankton from the Eastern Gotland Deep—a part of the sea that is dark and almost entirely devoid of oxygen. It basically acts as a vacuum-sealed pack of snacks, preserving any life in it in the form of stasis. It’s perfect for long-term biological preservation.

Once these algae were plucked from their primeval soup and put in modern lab conditions, they didn’t just survive—they thrived. They grew, divided, and restarted their oxygen production processes without missing a beat. According to lead researcher Sarah Bolius, these ancient lifeforms hadn’t lost an ounce of their biological work ethic.

Their reanimation suggests that not only can we study old ecosystems through their remains, but we can also bring them back. Anyone who ordered sea monkeys that were advertised on the back of old comic books from the 1970s probably gets the gist.

Reviving these cells gives scientists insight into ancient water temperatures, salinity, and environmental shifts. His injured algae will spill all its secrets about the Baltic Sea’s past through cell structure. The oldest revived sample clocked in at around 6,871 years old, setting a new record for the oldest known organism to be revived from aquatic sediments.