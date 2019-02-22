When Spanish colonists first arrived in the Philippines, they called it the Island of The Painted Men because many Indigenous people were tattooed. But today, Batok, the ancient tattooing culture, is making a resurgence.
An Ancient Tattoo Culture Is Having a Renaissance in the Philippines
