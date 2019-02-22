VICE
Editions

Newsletters

An Ancient Tattoo Culture Is Having a Renaissance in the Philippines

By

maxresdefault (1)
Share:

When Spanish colonists first arrived in the Philippines, they called it the Island of The Painted Men because many Indigenous people were tattooed. But today, Batok, the ancient tattooing culture, is making a resurgence.

Tagged:
,
Share:

More
From VICE