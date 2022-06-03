And Now, The Definitive Podcast Discussion About Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’

It’s finally time—the Mannhunters have reached what is often cited as one of Mann’s greatest films, Heat! But does it live up to the hype, or is a stacked cast the reason it’s so popular? Join Nextlander’s Alex Navarro, Waypoint contributor Dia Lacina, and Waypoint’s own Rob Zacny as they beat the summer heat by watching Heat, and admit that maybe Moby was right choice this ONE time.

You can listen to the first ten minutes of this Waypoint+ episode below, or subscribe at WaypointPlus.com for access to the full episode and all our other episodes of Mannhunting, where Rob, Alex, and Dia work their way through the filmography of Michael Mann.