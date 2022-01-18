Mass Murderer Anders Breivik Gives Nazi Salute, Tells Court He’s ‘Not a Threat’

Far-right extremist Anders Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he appeared in court on Tuesday for a parole hearing 10 years after killing 77 people in a series of attacks that shocked Norway.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik planted a bomb in Oslo’s government district, killing eight people, and shot and killed 69 participants of a left-wing political youth camp run by the Workers’ Youth League on the island of Utøya. 33 of them were children.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum custodial sentence in Norway, except in cases of genocide and war crimes.

He began a parole hearing on Tuesday at the Telemark district court in Skien in which he will claim he is no longer a threat to society and lobby for an early release.

Appearing in court this morning, Breivik, 42, gave a Nazi salute to the judge and appeared to have a message pinned to his suit. He also held up a message to the court printed on an A4 piece of paper but was told by the judge to stop.

According to local Norwegian broadcaster tv2, which is airing the trial, Breivik was asked by the media whether he feels remorse for his actions on the 22nd of July but responded only by speaking of racial warfare.

The trial began with state attorney Hulda Karlsdottir reading out the original verdict from the 2012 trial, listing the names of the victims and how they died or were injured. Breivik attempted to interrupt Karlsdottir to say that it was important to note the victims were members of Noway’s Labour party, but he was told to wait until his own testimony to speak.

Breivik’s defence lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, told the court that Breivik’s progression since his initial imprisonment will be the focus of his case.

Survivors and support groups fear the trial will give Breivik the opportunity to grandstand. Breivik has said he is a fascist, has written a far-right “manifesto” that includes instructions on how to make homemade bombs, and has attempted to create a far-right political group from prison.

Breivik’s legal team are expected to call Swedish neo-Nazi Per Oberg to testify in court. “According to Norwegian law he has a right now to go before a judge,” Breivik’s defence lawyer Øystein Storrvik told ABC News.

The effects of the 11th of July terrorist attacks profoundly shocked the country. It was estimated that one in every four Norwegians knew of a victim of the attack.

In the aftermath of the killings, then Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said the country would respond with “more democracy, more openness and more humanity.”

In 2016, Breivik sued the Norwegian prison system for inhumane and degrading treatment such as solitary confinement, winning initially but later losing in the appeals court. He used the opportunity to express his fascist views, where he also performed a Nazi salute in court.

Breivik spent months meticulously planning the 22nd of July attacks, which he claims were motivated by his opposition to feminism and Islam, as well as a desire to publicise his “manifesto”.

Lisbeth Royneland, who leads the family and survivor group and who lost her daughter Synne Royneland on Utøya, said: “We have been prepared for a new round in court.”

“Beyond that, we do not want to comment on the terrorist and details about the case itself,” she said.

“Any mention of this case in general, and the terrorist in particular, is a great burden for survivors, parents, and those affected by the terrorist attacks in Norway.”

Torje Hanssen, a survivor of the 2011 attacks and the youngest person on the island told VICE World News: “I honestly don’t give a damn about his hearing or how he is [or] is not using [the trial].”

“[Breivik] is unintelligent, irrelevant and uninteresting, and what he has to say will be the same,” said Hanssen.

On life after Utøya, Hanssen said: “I’m doing great, life is amazing and I am enjoying every bit of it.”

Breivik’s hearing is due to take three days, but the verdict is not expected for several weeks. It is not expected he will receive an early release.