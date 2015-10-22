Anderlecht Defender Clears Ball into Teammate’s Face, Makes Great Tottenham Assist

Ah, Europa League. You truly are the goofy brother of the Champions League. Watch as Tottenham gets extremely lucky during a blooper clip type play that certainly belongs more in America’s Funniest Home Videos than it does in the Champions League, or even Europa League, for that matter.

Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji tries to clear away a dangerous ball near the box and launches it straight into the face of Leander Dendoncker, which puts it on a neat little plate for the Spurs’ Christian Eriksen.

Let’s take another look:

Hard to parse out who deserves more fault on that gaff—Dendoncker or Kara. We’ll chalk it up to an immaculate moment of Europa League embarrassment.