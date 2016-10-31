Anderson .Paak Exposes the Dark Side of Partying in His “Come Down” Video

You probably went to your fair share of Halloween parties this weekend and saw lovingly-designed, expertly-curated costumes get vomited on, sometimes by the wearers of said costumes. The new video for Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down” is not Halloween-themed, but it does feature ralphing, barfing, people getting carried out unconscious after getting whaled on by bar stools… All things that mark a good, fun, wholesome time for everyone!!!

It’s a pretty clever vid, literally illustrating the song’s theme of partying hard and deconstructing that one music video you’ve seen a thousand times where everyone just vibes out to the artist performing live. Paak himself isn’t immune to the destructive debauchery by the video’s end. It’s also partially a visual homage to the painting​ that legends Marvin Gaye and Lil B both used as album art. Watch the “Come Down” video below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​

