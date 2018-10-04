Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar’s “Tints” Is a Windows-Down Stunner

Anderson .Paak, one of music’s greatest purveyor’s of sunny-day, windows-down pop music, has been teasing a full-length followup to his 2016 bust of SoCal sunshine Malibu, for quite some time now. There’s not all that much known about it, except for the fact that it apparently takes its title from another California city, Oxnard, but in the last couple of week’s .Paak’s also been hinting at a collaboration with fellow LA great Kendrick Lamar. Today that team-up’s emerged in the form of “Tints,” a skittering funk-ish jam firmly in .Paak’s warm, wheelhouse.

Amid the bouncy instrumentation—which seems to owe some debt to the magic-hour skitter of 80s boogie—.Paak yawns lyrics explicitly about driving around LA with tinted windows, which seems extremely on brand. Kendrick pops in for a verse that feels especially effortless, which is always a great mode to catch him in, just having fun in the sun. The track premiered a little while ago on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. As we speak, he’s playing it on repeat (I think he’s up to five times in a row) as he waits for .Paak to show up at the studio. I’d be happy if he left it playing forever honestly. Listen below as you await it properly arriving on all your favorite purveyors of streaming media.