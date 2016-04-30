Anderson .Paak Just Dropped a New Video for “The Season / Carry Me / The Waters”

Photo via Anderson .Paak’s Facebook

Anderson .Paak has been on fire these past few months. We’ve been following his career for some time now, last year we were very proud to award him our first ever Noisey Next artist, and we’ve watched him rise and play some killer late night television performances. After two weekends of being the absolute best performer at Coachella, he followed it up this weekend with his brand new video for “The Season / Carry Me / The Waters”. It’s everything you could want in a .Paak video, bringing together an attention to detail in his visuals, while creating a seriously engaging storyline spread out through three songs.