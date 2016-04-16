Watch Anderson .Paak and ScHoolboy Q Tear Up ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with “Am I Wrong”

This past year Anderson .Paak has been on an undeniable hot streak, dropping his record Malibu and appearing in as many spots as possible. Last night he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a kind of pre-Coachella performance before he shows up for his set on Sunday. He came on the show to play his track “Am I Wrong,” where for his performance he drummed it up. To spice things up, he brought out Schoolboy Q who has been a real king of guest appearances, also showing up for A$AP Rocky’s Coachella set. It became a huge ensemble featuring The Free Nationals, creating an awesome level of sound for the track.