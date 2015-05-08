André Obin’s Video for “Beautiful & Anxious” Is So Gorgeous It Hurts

“Beautiful & Anxious” is off synth-pop artist André Obin’s latest album ‘Endorphin.’ The haunting black-and-white video captures a starkly beautiful choreographed dance performed by two main dancers in Barcelona, and directed by Tom Hayton. These sequences were shot in Placa Sant Felip Neri, an old square bombed by General Francisco Franco’s forces during the Spanish Civil War. “We shot it as the sun was going down over Barcelona, with slow-motion solo dance sequences crashing into fast-paced duets, the light slowly bleeding out of the scenes. I saw Under the Skin recently and I was really inspired by its dark, sexy vibe with a strong central female character,” the Massachusetts-based artist tells THUMP.

Obin’s latest album Endorphin is out now via Sky Council