Andrade El Idolo Clarifies His AEW Status

Andrade El Idolo is clearing up speculation about his AEW status.

The 35-year-old wrestler was let go from his WWE contract in September. Not long after, he popped up on AEW programming. After that appearance—and a subsequent indie date in Mexico—TKO enacted a one-year noncompete clause. Since he was terminated, they were legally able to do so.

On X, Andrade responded to Dave Meltzer, clarifying that he never signed an actual contract with AEW and it was more of a verbal agreement.

“I didn’t sign any contract! Sir, you say it with such certainty, that I signed a contract, [sic] when that’s just another one of your lies. Do some more research, Sir. I was in negotiations to sign because Mr. Tony Khan and the AEW team were having good discussions, and we came to an excellent agreement.”

Tony Khan “excited to see what’s next” for Andrade

Khan has not publicly commented on the situation outside of giving praise to the wrestler.

“Well, I would echo sentiments I had said at AEW Worlds End 2023, when Andrade initially left a few years ago. And I would say that I have a ton of respect for Andre El Idolo. I think he’s an amazing wrestler, and I think that when he left in 2023, it was on a very high note,” Khan said on the AEW WrestleDream media call (h/t: The Takedown at SI).

“Just to reiterate everything I said at his departure a few years ago. And I still feel that way, and I think Andrade is a great wrestler. I’m excited to see what’s next for him. And I would leave it at that.”

Andrade departed AEW in December 2023 and returned to WWE in the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble. His final match, a TLC tag match, took place at SummerSlam.

