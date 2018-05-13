Andre 3000 Releases Two New Songs in Honor of His Mother

Did you expect to wake up today and listen to Andre 3000 play the bass clarinet? This morning, the reclusive Outkast member joined Instagram and released two new songs called “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands” (featuring James Blake) in honor of his late parents. The two songs are some of the rapper’s first solo music in years. Listen to them below.

Both tracks are soft, introspective jazz flurries that feel very much in line with the music of Three Stacks. “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” features vocals from Andre and piano by Kevin Kendrick. On the 17-minute “Look Ma No Hands,” Andre is joined by James Blake on the piano. On both songs, Andre plays bass clarinet, and dedicates the songs to his parents. Andre 3000’s reps confirmed to Pitchfork that “Me&My” was recorded three years ago and written before the death of his mother, who died in May of 2013. On Instagram, the rapper shared his last text message exchange with his mother.

He also shared the lyrics to “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents).”

Happy Mother’s Day, y’all.

