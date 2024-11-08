André 3000’s Experimental Jazz Album Facing Off Against Beyoncé, Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys

Every year the Grammy nominations drop to mostly anticipated expectations, but this year there is one big surprise in the Album of the Year category. André 3000 is facing off against Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and a rich list of stellar pop stars in the Album of the Year category at the 2025 Grammys, and he’s doing it with his experimental jazz album, New Blue Sun.

See the full list of Album of the Year nominees below:

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

The iconic Atlanta-born rapper traded in his mic for a flute and in late 2023 he released his debut solo album of new-age improvisational jazz. The album was received with near-mass critical acclaim, and certainly opened a door to the genre that many audiences had likely never sought to walk through before.

Brooklyn Vegan pointed out that André has been performing the album live in much larger venues than past jazz musicians have ever played in, also noting that he’s done so by bringing a number of well-respected and established jazz musicians with him as part of his band.

Additionally, New Day Sun is also nominated for Best Alternative Jazz Album as well in the Best Instrumental Composition category for the song “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” which you can listen to above.

André is no stranger to the Grammys, or to an Album of the Year win. Back in 2004, he and his Outkast partner Big Boi won the award for their iconic duel album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Could the rapper-turned-flutist take home the award yet again? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Find a full list of 2025 Grammy nominations HERE.