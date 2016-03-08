Andrew Bogut Celebrates Steph Curry Three Before He Even Takes It

The Warriors dropped a gruesome one to the Lakers on Sunday, but Monday night they were back at it against Orlando. Golden State beat the Magic 119-113 and showed no signs of backing down from their brash style of play. Steph curry dropped 41 points and collected 13 rebounds, but it was a busted play, and a tipped pass from Andrew Bogut that provided the highlight of the evening.

As the Warriors worked the ball around the court, Draymond Green fired in a pass to Bogut from behind the three point line, which he wasn’t able to handle. The ball popped up in the air, and Bogut scrambled and tipped it over to Curry, who was all alone for a three. Bogut then hoofed it back toward the defensive end with his arm raised, before Steph even took the shot. He actually had to change course and run around Steph, and switch his celebration to his left arm, so as not to distract Curry. He didn’t.

