Andrew Cuomo Accused of Misdemeanor Sex Crime

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of forcible touching in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Albany City Court.

Videos by VICE

No final decision has been made about whether to formally charge Cuomo, sources told the Times Union newspaper. The complaint, signed Monday by an investigator from the Albany County sheriff’s office, alleges that Cuomo did “intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part.”

According to the complaint, the incident took place at the governor’s executive mansion on Dec. 7, 2020. Although no victim is named in the complaint, Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Cuomo, has accused him of groping her breast in the executive mansion in 2020.

Being convicted of forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor, can result in up to a year in prison. Cuomo has denied that he ever touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances, including toward Commisso. Several outlets reached out to Cuomo for comment after news of the complaint broke on Thursday, but Cuomo has yet to comment publicly.

Cuomo resigned as governor last summer, after a report released by the New York attorney general’s office concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women.