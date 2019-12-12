Andrew Scheer Resigns, Conservatives Deny Private School Spending Was a Problem

This story has been updated to include comment from the Conservative Party of Canada.

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Scheer made a resignation speech in the House of Commons Thursday morning, calling it “one of the most difficult decisions” he’s ever made.

He held a special caucus meeting early Thursday where he announced the decision to the party.

Global News is reporting that Scheer resigned over allegedly using campaign money to cover his children’s private school education. “Members of the Conservative Fund are outraged and demanded Scheer’s resignation when they found out party money was being spent on private schooling,” tweeted Global reporter Mercedes Stephenson. “Sources say the expenditures were made without the knowledge or approval of the Fund.”

#CPC sources tell Global News that members of the Conservative Fund are outraged and demanded Scheer's resignation when they found out party money was being spent on private schooling. Sources say the expenditures were made without the knowledge or approval of the Fund #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) December 12, 2019

Scheer did not address the allegations of using party money for his children’s tuition in his speech.

Dustin van Vugt, the executive director of the Conservative Party of Canada, disputed this was why Scheer resigned and that “all proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.”



“As is the normal practice for political parties, the Party offered to reimburse some of the costs associated with being a national leader and relocating to Ottawa,” said van Vugt in a statement. “Shortly after Mr. Scheer was elected leader, we had a meeting where I made a standard offer to cover costs associated with moving his family from Regina to Ottawa. This includes a differential in schooling costs between Regina and Ottawa.”

The embattled leader has been facing calls for his resignation ever since losing the federal election in October. Many saw Andrew Scheer as too socially conservative and lacking the charm and charisma needed for a federal leader.



In the last election, Scheer failed to bring his party into power despite frequent and massive screw-ups by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party. The Conservatives won the popular vote and gained 22 seats, but failed to take power.

The 40-year-old politician has been the MP for the Regina—Qu’Appelle riding in Saskatchewan since 2004. In May of 2017, Scheer eked by Maxime Bernier to take over as the Conservative Party.

During his House of Commons speech, Scheer said he decided to “put his family first.” He said he would remain on as party leader until a new leader was selected and will continue to serve as an MP.

