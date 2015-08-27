Andrew Weatherall Made a Mix Inspired By the “Synaptic Fireworks” Of His First Psychedelic Trip

Andrew Weatherall has made an hourlong mix to accompany Psychedelia and Other Colours, new book by Rob Chapman on the history, precedents, and cultural impact of LSD—with an emphasis on “that peculiarly British strand of surrealism that culminated in [The Beatles’] Magical Mystery Tour.” Weatherall also wrote the intro for the book, which is out now on Faber & Faber. According to the eccentric UK producer, the mix was inspired by his first trip—specifically, his memory of lying on a Victorian brass bed and listening to static between stations on a transistor radio.

Remember that time Andrew Weatherall's Beard was going for £55,655 on eBay?

“I heard my own internal soundtrack, music made of ether and electricity,” says Weatherall, who then spent hours in “the bunker’s research library”—a reference to the Rotters Golf Club studios where he has hunkered down for more than 15 years—making a mix of “static charges mirroring synaptic fireworks.” Listen to the mix of deep cuts from Weatherall’s library, read his full statement, and watch our documentary on the veteran techno-punk below.



Andrew Weatherall:



“Deadlines were passing and and I needed a kick up the arse, but with an army of psychic skeletons waiting to surge across synapses should they be lysergically fired, going ‘gonzo’ was not an option when I found myself lacking Caliope’s influence. I needed to get back on the bus but knew that the cost of a ticket was one I was unwilling to pay. My sanity is priceless. I needed a ‘madeleine moment’ but tea and cake wasn’t going to cut it. Casting my mind back to my first trip I remembered a good part of it was spent on a large Victorian brass bed listening to the static between stations on a transistor radio. I heard my own internal soundtrack, music made of ether and electricity. It was then it struck me. A sonic key was required. After some hours spent in the bunker’s research library I compiled a collection of music that crackled and fizzed within a nebulous fog. Static charges mirroring synaptic fireworks. On mixing and playing the result was immediate. The foreword was written.”

Tracklist:

1. The Humble Bee – “She Possessed The Secret of Listening To The Stars”

2. Fisherofgold – “Lapis Lazuli”

3. Invocation – “Caisteal Grugail”

4. Helm – “Often Destroyed”

5. TCB – “Unchained”

6. Tim Hecker – “No Drums”

7. Arovane and Hior Chronik – “After Tomorrow”

8. White Noise Sound – “Walk Into The Light”

