Andy Murray Will Donate £50 for Every Ace in 2015, Turns Out to Be Kind of a Cheapskate

Nothing makes you a good guy quite like sounding like a good guy. Andy Murray was apparently so moved by seeing images of drowned refugee children amidst the European migrant crisis, that he decided to donate £50 ($77) for every ace he serves in the rest of 2015. Cool, bruh. Now let’s do the math.

According to the VICE Sports abacus, Murray has 461 aces after playing 69 matches so far this year, which averages out to about 6.5 aces per match. Let’s just say he plays a generous 4 of the 10 possible tournaments he’s eligible for the rest of the year, with maybe an average of 4 matches in each one. (Four times four.. murmur, murmur, murmur…) That puts us at somewhere around $8,000 total for his donations. Andy Murray won $6 million this year alone and is reportedly worth $85 million. This means he will give Unicef .000095 of his net worth.

“After I saw the recent images on the news, I felt I had to do something to help the millions of children and their families who have been forced to flee their homes,” Murray told Unicef. “I’ll get that little bit more satisfaction from each ace I hit knowing that it will be helping Unicef keep children safe.”



Some emergency life rafts can cost up to $4,000. That’s two life rafts, bruh. Two.