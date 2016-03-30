Andy Stott Announces New Album ‘Too Many Voices,’ Shares Video for Lead Single

Manchester-based producer, Andy Stott, announced his fourth LP Too Many Voices today and shared its sparse and melancholy lead single, “Butterflies.” The record follows 2014’s critically acclaimed Faith In Strangers and will be released on English label Modern Love, like all of his previous releases.

The video, directed by UK artist Michael England, seems to have been shot in New York City, and features a cross-section of the city’s inhabitants in a variety of everyday public spaces, interspersed through with footage of dancer Rafael Martin performing in the streets and the subway.

The record was recorded over the last year and a half, with half of its songs featuring vocals from regular collaborator Alison Skidmore, his childhood piano teacher.

Stott will also do a small handful of American tour dates in support; check out the dates and the tracklist below the video.

Too Many Voices tracklist:

1. Waiting For You

2. Butterflies

3. New Romantic

4. First Night Alone

5. Forgotten

6. Selfish

7. On My Mind

8. Over

9. Too Many Voices

Andy Stott tour dates:

March 31 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

April 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Further Future Festival

May 7 – Pioneer Town, CA – Pappy & Harriets (with Four Tet and Ben UFO)

