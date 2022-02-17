I Was Just Waving, Says Bulgarian Politician Accused of Giving Nazi Salute

A politician has denied performing a Nazi salute in the European Parliament and said that he was just giving “a simple wave”.

Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki made the gesture after speaking in a debate about the EU withholding large amounts of money from Poland and Hungary because of their failure to uphold the rule of law, judicial independence and freedom of the press.

On Wednesday the European Court of Justice ruled that the mechanism is lawful, meaning that it could be used for the first time to withhold cash handouts to Hungary and Poland for their failure to uphold the EU’s “core values”. Poland and Hungary bought the case against the European Parliament and EU Council, which has tried to ensure that its values are complied with. Both countries have right-wing authoritarian governments that have sought to challenge the supremacy of European law.

Dzhambazki, of the nationalist IMRO-Bulgarian National Movement party described the ruling as “an abomination” on Twitter. He told the European parliament in Strasbourg, “We will never allow you to tell us what to say and what to do. Long live Bulgaria, Hungary, Orban, Fidesz and the Europe of nation-states.”

As he left the chamber he turned around and raised his right hand in the air and straightened his arm and hand.

Parce qu'il a défendu l'état de droit en 🇪🇺, @sandrogozi s'est fait insulter par l'eurodéputé @djambazki, qui a quitté l'hémicycle en faisant un scandaleux salut nazi.



Tu as tout notre soutien Sandro.



Nous demandons à Mme Metsola, @EP_President, d'agir. pic.twitter.com/rIXrbB5wO1 — L’Europe Ensemble (@Ensemble_UE) February 16, 2022

Renaissance, a grouping of French MEPs, said on Twitter that he had made a “scandelous Nazi salute”.

A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me – always and everywhere.



It offends me and everyone else in Europe.



We stand for the opposite.



We are the House of democracy.



That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there. — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) February 16, 2022

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, said, “A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me – always and everywhere.

“It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy.

“That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there.”

Metsola is set to sanction Dzhambazki according to the parliament’s procedural rules. Sanctions could range from a reprimand to a loss of allowances or a suspension from some parliamentary activities.

Dzhambazki denied that the gesture was a fascist salute and has accused his accusers of “libel and defamation”. In an email to fellow MEPs he says, “I was in the hemicycle finishing my speech at which admittedly I said something with which many of you disagree thus provoking you. As I was leaving the hemicycle I wanted to apologise… by humbly waving to the chair.”

On Twitter he responded to Renaissance, saying, “When you mistake a simple wave with a Nazi salute you have a real Godwin’s law problem. The fact that one disagrees with you does not mean he is a Nazi. I apologise if my innocent wave (meant as an excuse) has insulted anyone but this is some serious case of Reductio ad absurdum.”

Dzhambazki has a history of controversial statements, having previously accused the European Parliament of being “devoted to LGBT propaganda”.