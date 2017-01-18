VICE
This 5-Ingredient, 5-Minute Pasta Is Fast, Cheap, and Delicious

Do you have some garlic laying around? A little Parm and some butter? Great. Then you have everything you need for a really satisfying dinner.

Once your angel hair pasta is done cooking (which takes a whopping 120 seconds), you just have to throw all five of the ingredients together to make this simple but super-tasty dish. This is more of an assembly job than an actual recipe; we promise you can’t mess it up.

RECIPE: Parmesan and Garlic Pasta

This recipe is courtesy of Bong Appétit star Nonna Marijuana, so feel free to add any “herb(s)” that you may wish. Wink wink.

