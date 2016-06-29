Angel Olsen Rollerskates, Strikes Poses, Is Awesome on “Shut Up Kiss Me”

Angel Olsen’s “Intern,” the first track from her soon-to-be-released third record, My Woman, was greeted with hysterical praise for all the right reasons. Her last LP, Burn Your Fire For No Witness, jostled its way into just about every end-of-year list, propelled by an ambling grace and a subtle darkness that set her apart as a singer-songwriter. And “Intern,” quiet to the point of near-silence, possessed those qualities in its perfect slow build.

But “Shut Up Kiss Me,” released this morning, is a different proposition. Olsen’s voice is as sultry and dramatic as it was at Burn Your Fire’s tallest peaks and the pared down guitar gives her space to enunciate and roam around. The video has her rollerskating, which is cool. But the magic is in her performance to camera, the poses she strikes. My Woman is going to be really good. It’s going to be really, really good.

Check out the video below. My Woman is out September 2 on Jagjaguwar. Check out our interview with Angel Olsen from 2014, too.

