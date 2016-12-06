Angela Merkel Wants to Ban Full-Face Veils in Germany





German chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that full-face veils have no place in the European country, CNN reports.

“The full veil is not appropriate here, it should be forbidden wherever that is legally possible. It does not belong to us,” Merkel said at a Christian Democratic Union conference, where she was reelected leader of the conservative party.

Merkel’s comments come just weeks after the 62-year-old announced her bid to run for a fourth term as Germany’s chancellor. Last year, Merkel opened up the country’s borders to take in 1 million refugees—many of whom are Muslim—and suffered a hit to her approval ratings. In September, the Christian Democratic Union Party suffered a sweeping defeat in the local elections as a perceived result.

Her conservative comments fall in step with other European countries that have enacted their own bans on religious Muslim headwear, like Italy, France, and Belgium. France was the first country to nationally ban the burqa and the niqab from public places in 2011, and even tried to temporarily ban burkinis in certain cities following the recent wave of terror attacks in the country.